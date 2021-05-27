$30.45 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $30.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $365.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

