Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.74.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $104.12 on Monday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.