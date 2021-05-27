Insider Buying: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) CEO Acquires $36,000,000.00 in Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.