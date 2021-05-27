Insider Buying: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) CEO Acquires $36,000,000.00 in Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
