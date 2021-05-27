Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CLVT opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 0.55. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.