Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

