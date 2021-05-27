Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $113,887,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,576 shares of company stock valued at $42,067,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of FND opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

