Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,916,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 795,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 288,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,740,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

