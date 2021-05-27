Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

