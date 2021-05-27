Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

BWXT stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.