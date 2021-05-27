Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.