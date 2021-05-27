Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.