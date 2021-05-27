Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

