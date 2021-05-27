TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,605,000 after acquiring an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 714,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 207,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.91 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.