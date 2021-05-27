Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

