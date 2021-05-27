Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,142 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $15,520,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

