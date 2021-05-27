Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

XPO opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.