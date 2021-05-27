Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,927 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

