Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.24 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

