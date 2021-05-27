General Motors (NYSE:GM) Research Coverage Started at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.