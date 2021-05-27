Comparing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 7.30 $990,000.00 $1.23 14.40 American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.26 $35.59 million $1.89 18.86

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Assets Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.75%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08% American Assets Trust 5.08% 1.34% 0.58%

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

