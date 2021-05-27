Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $409.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.29 and a 200-day moving average of $396.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.