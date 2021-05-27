B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 161,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,410,126 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.