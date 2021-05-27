Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.20. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 66,380 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

