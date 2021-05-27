Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,078,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 4.21.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

