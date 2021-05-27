Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SPPJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

