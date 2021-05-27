The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 553,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

