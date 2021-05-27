Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 19,300.0% in May

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 19,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of YATRY stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Yamato has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YATRY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

