Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Grows By 12,600.0%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,008,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGHI stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

