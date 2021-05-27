KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.74. Approximately 54,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,755,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KE by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 891,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 328,339 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of KE by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 589,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

