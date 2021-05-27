Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $504.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.22. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.13 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.74 and a twelve month high of $574.83.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

