Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Napco Security Technologies worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

NSSC stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $614.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

