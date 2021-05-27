Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 110,591 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 274.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of M/I Homes worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2,887.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

