Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $150.90 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

