The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

EPR stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

