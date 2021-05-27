The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,043 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.