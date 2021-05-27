World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE INT opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,490. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.