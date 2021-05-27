Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Patrick Industries worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $236,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

