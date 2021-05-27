Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

