Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

AEG opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

