Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,694. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

