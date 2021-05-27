Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $248.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

