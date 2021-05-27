The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.22 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.