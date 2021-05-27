Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will report sales of $76.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.83 million and the lowest is $70.86 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $72.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $309.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.57 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $353.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. Insiders have purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

