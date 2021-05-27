Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 167.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Brady worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brady by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,103 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRC stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

