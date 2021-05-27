Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

GDV stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

