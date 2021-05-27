Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,462 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 297,802 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.