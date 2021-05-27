Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $193.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.60.

MDGL stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 525.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $748,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

