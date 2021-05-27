Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $4,237,500.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

NYSE:GNK opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $640.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 84,645 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.