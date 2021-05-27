DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.39. DHT shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 16,578 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Get DHT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHT by 6.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $21,966,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.