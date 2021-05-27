Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $3,214,525.05 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $246.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

